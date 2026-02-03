Adani Ports spurts after recording 12% YoY growth in Jan '26 cargo volumes
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged 8.19% to Rs 1,517.85 after the company handled total cargo of 44.8 MMT in January 2026, registering a 12% year-on-year (YoY) growth, including 3.4 MMT of NQXT cargo.The growth was driven by strong performance in containers (16% YoY), liquids (21% YoY), and dry cargo (8% YoY).
Logistics rail volume during Jan26 stood at 59,308 TEUs, up 3% YoY, while GPWIS volume was recorded at 1.9 MMT, remaining flat on a YoY basis.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis till January 2026, APSEZ handled total cargo of 412.2 MMT, marking an 11% YoY increase, primarily led by container volumes, which rose 18% YoY.
Logistics rail volume during YTD Jan26 stood at 588,179 TEUs, up 10% YoY, while GPWIS volume was at 18 MMT, flat YoY.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.
Also Read
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has reported a 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The counter jumped 4.76% to Rs 1,402.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Network People Services Technologies Ltd Spurts 19.95%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 4.54%
Godrej Properties records sales of 1,000 cr for its plotted development project Evora Estate at Panipat
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST