Adani Ports spurts after recording 12% YoY growth in Jan '26 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged 8.19% to Rs 1,517.85 after the company handled total cargo of 44.8 MMT in January 2026, registering a 12% year-on-year (YoY) growth, including 3.4 MMT of NQXT cargo.

The growth was driven by strong performance in containers (16% YoY), liquids (21% YoY), and dry cargo (8% YoY).

Logistics rail volume during Jan26 stood at 59,308 TEUs, up 3% YoY, while GPWIS volume was recorded at 1.9 MMT, remaining flat on a YoY basis.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis till January 2026, APSEZ handled total cargo of 412.2 MMT, marking an 11% YoY increase, primarily led by container volumes, which rose 18% YoY.

Logistics rail volume during YTD Jan26 stood at 588,179 TEUs, up 10% YoY, while GPWIS volume was at 18 MMT, flat YoY.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is the largest private port operator in India. APSEZ operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at 4 global ports/terminals. Along with its port operations, it has its wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has reported a 29% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore on a 30% rise in revenue to Rs 9,167 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

