Godrej Properties records sales of 1,000 cr for its plotted development project Evora Estate at Panipat

Godrej Properties records sales of 1,000 cr for its plotted development project Evora Estate at Panipat

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Godrej Properties announced that it has sold plots worth over Rs 1,000 crore at the launch of its premium plotted development, Evora Estate, located in Sector 40, Panipat. The company has sold over 600 plots, spanning around 8 lakh square feet of saleable area since its launch in December, 2025. This is GPL's first project in Panipat and marks GPL's most successful ever plotted development launch by value of sales achieved.

Strategically located on NH 44A, Evora Estate spans 43 acres and features a refined Mediterranean theme, complete with a luxurious clubhouse and premium lifestyle amenities. Designed as a premium residential plotted development, it is the company's first project in Panipat and the fourth addition to its portfolio of residential plotted townships in North India.

 

Panipat's evolution as a micro-market has been shaped by sustained infrastructure improvements, including enhanced connectivity via NH-44 and a stronger transport and industrial network. These shifts are steadily positioning the city as an attractive residential catchment in North India.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

