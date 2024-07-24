Stock Alert: Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Torrent Pharma, Schaeffler India, ICICI Securities,

Securities in F&O ban: Gujarat National fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC), India Cements, Sail. Upcoming results:Larsen and Turbo, Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Bikaji Foods, CMS Info System, Craftsman Automation, DCB Bank, Federal Bank, Go Fashion, HFCL, Indian Energy Exchange, IGL, Jindal Steel and Power, JK Paper, KPIT Tech, Karnataka Bank, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, MAS Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services, Petronet, PG ELectroplast, Hitachi Energy, Ramkrishna Forgings, SBI Life Insurance, Sona BLW Precision Forging amd Syngene International. Bajaj Finance reported 13.82% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,911.98 crore on a 24% jump in total income to Rs 10,418 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gujarat National fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC), India Cements, Sail.

Hindustan Unilever reported 2.67% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,538 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,472 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 15,166 crore in Q1 FY25, up 1.57% from Rs 14,931 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals' consolidated revenue jumped 10.3% to Rs 2,859 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,591 crore in Q1 FY24. Net profit increased 20.9% YoY to Rs 457 crore in Q1 FY25.

Schaeffler Indias consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,107 crore, up 15.2% as compared with Rs 1,829 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Net profit increased 3.4% YoY to Rs 245 crore.

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit jumped 38.8% YoY to Rs 24 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue up 16.3% to Rs 157 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 135 crore in Q1 FY24.

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit jumped 94.5% to Rs 527 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 271 crore in Q1 FY24.Total income stood at Rs 1,644 crore, up 76% YoY.

Shilpa Medicares unit manufacturing facility in Karnataka received GMP certification from COPERIS-Mexico. The inspection was conducted from 6 November to 10 November 2024.

Bajel Projects received an order worth Rs 568 crore from Power Grid Corporation for a period of 23 months. The project includes a transmission system for the evacuation of power in Rajasthan.

Spicejet will raise upto Rs 3,000 crore via right issue at Rs 818 per share.

