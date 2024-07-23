Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.48% to Rs 2815.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 20.90% to Rs 457.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 378.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 2815.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2548.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2815.002548.0032.1131.04853.00722.00656.00531.00457.00378.00