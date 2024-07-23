Business Standard
Infosys partners with UVC Partners

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Commits investment of ?5.0 million to fund tech startups in Europe
Infosys has agreed with UVC Partners (www.uvcpartners.com), a Venture Capital fund based out of Germany, committing to invest 5.0 million. The company has completed the signing of the agreement. The investment will be made as and when the capital is called over the investment period of approximately 5 years
AI and Deep Tech continue to evolve rapidly and are key to Infosys' strategy with increased usage across Infosys' clients for creation of intelligent products, experiences, and business transformation.
Germany is a strategic market for Infosys and UVC is a leading earlystage venture capital firm investing in disruptive startups from the German and the European ecosystems.
Infosys Innovation Fund seeks to partners with UVC's ecosystem and startups to complement its capabilities, and jointly co-create nextgeneration solutions bringing the power of AI and Deep Tech to help its clients navigate their business transformation.
In the new fund of UVC Fonds IV GmbH & Co. KG, the investment will be made through Infosys Germany GmbH, a step down wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys.
Unternehmertum Venture Capital (UVC) Partners is a leading Germany based early-stage venture capital firm that invests in European B2B tech startups. UVC invests in startups striving to solve global challenges through technology and innovation.

The focus areas include AI, Software, Deep Tech, Space Tech, Semiconductors, Quantum, Robotics, Decarbonization, Nuclear Fusion, Hydrogen and Mobility.
As an exclusive partner of UnternehmerTUM, one of the most extensive innovation and startup center in Europe, UVC has access to an ecosystem of industrial network and talent from TUM, a leading European technical university.
UVC brings an extensive investment and exit experience, ability to build sustainable category leaders with a competitive advantage, and passion for growing the gamechangers of tomorrow.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

