Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 24-acre land in Indore

Godrej Properties acquires 24-acre land in Indore

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties today announced that it has acquired ~24-acres of land in Indore. The development on this land will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of ~6.20 lakh square feet. After acquiring 46 acres in July'2024 on Indore-Ujjain Road, this will be GPL's second acquisition in Indore thereby strengthening its presence in the city of Indore.

Located just off prime Indore bypass road, a rapidly growing real estate hub, the land is connected to key areas like Dewas and Palda with excellent infrastructure. The area boasts seamless connectivity via major junctions like Chhatrapati Shivaji Square and other major nodes of the city. It features renowned institutions, top hospitals like CHL Hospital, leisure attractions such as Phoenix Inside Mall, and hotels like Sheraton. Proximity to IT hubs like Crystal IT Park and Software Technology Parks of India enhances employment opportunities, making it an ideal residential destination.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Apollo Micro Systems approves issuance of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis

Board of Apollo Micro Systems approves issuance of equity shares and warrants on preferential basis

Stock Alert: CESC, TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Senco Gold, GTPL Hathway Cable

Stock Alert: CESC, TCS, Tata Elxsi, IREDA, Senco Gold, GTPL Hathway Cable

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 26.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency standalone net profit rises 26.78% in the December 2024 quarter

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 57.05% in the December 2024 quarter

GTPL Hathway consolidated net profit declines 57.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 37.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 37.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon