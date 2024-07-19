Securities in F&O ban:Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), HAL, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises (PEL), RBL Bank, Sail, and Vedanta Upcoming results : Reliance Industries, Wipro, Aether Industries, Atul, Blue Dart Express, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Creditaccess Grameen, Oberoi Realty, Jubilant Pharmova, Patanjali Foods, One97 Communication, PVR Inox, Route Mobile, Supreme Petrochem, Tejas Networks, Transformers and Rectifiers, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India, Infosys consolidated net profit declined 20.08% to Rs 6,374 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 7,975 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 3.67% QoQ to Rs 39,315 crore in Q1 FY25. In terms of guidance, the company has revised its FY25 revenue guidance to 3% - 4% in constant currency and operating margin guidance at 20%-22%. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), HAL, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises (PEL), RBL Bank, Sail, and Vedanta

Persistent Systems reported 2.5% increase consolidated revenue to Rs 1269 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1301 crore in Q4 FY24. Net profit jumped 3.2% QoQ to Rs 162 crore during the quarter.

Tata Technologies revenue declined 2.5% to Rs 1,269 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,301 crore in Q2 FY24. Net profit jumped 3.2% to Rs 162 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 157 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

L&T Technology reported consolidated revenue of Rs 2,462 crore in Q1 FY25, registering de-growth of 3% as compared with Rs 2,538 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net profit declined 8% QoQ to Rs 314 crore in Q1 FY25.

South Indian Banks standalone net profit jumped 46% to Rs 294 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 202 crore in Q1 FY24. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 866 crore in Q1 FY25, up 7% as compared with Rs 808 crore in Q1 FY24.

Shoppers Stop reported consolidated net loss of Rs 23 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 14 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue increased 7.6% YoY to Rs 1,069 crore in Q1 FY25.

Rallis Indias consolidated revenue was flat at Rs 783 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 782 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net profit declined 23.8% YoY to Rs 48 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024.

CIE Automotive India reported 28.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 216.8 crore in Q1 FY25, down 28.1% as compared with Rs 301.7 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue fell 1.2%YoY to Rs 2,293 crore in Q1 FY25.

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit increased 8.4% to Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 130 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue was flat at Rs 1,002 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,005 crore in Q4 FY24.

