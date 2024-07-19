Business Standard
Information Technology shares rise

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 10:34 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 248.44 points or 0.61% at 40956.21 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Cyient Ltd (up 3.42%), Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 3.38%),Subex Ltd (up 3.1%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.89%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 2.59%), Ksolves India Ltd (up 2.38%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.34%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 1.46%), and Mphasis Ltd (up 1.43%).
On the other hand, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 5.27%), D-Link India Ltd (down 3.69%), and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.96%) moved lower.
At 09:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 282.48 or 0.53% at 53393.44.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 100.28 points or 0.62% at 16132.5.
The Nifty 50 index was down 53.15 points or 0.21% at 24747.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 121.25 points or 0.15% at 81222.21.
On BSE,1021 shares were trading in green, 2050 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

