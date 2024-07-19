Zydus Life Vadodara unit gets OAI report from USFDA

The US drug regulator conducted an inspection between 15 April 2024 and 23 April 2024.

Post inspection, the US FDA classified the facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

The company said that it will work closely with the agency to resolve the regulatory status of this facility expeditiously.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Zydus Lifesciences informed that it has received a report from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection conducted at its injectables manufacturing facility located at Jarod, near Vadodara, Gujarat.