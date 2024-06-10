Stock alert: Thermax, Sudarshan Chemical, Adani Ports, Wardwizard Innovations

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Thermax: Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 15 lakh shares (1.25%) at Rs 5100.26 per share, while SBI Mutual Fund bought 13.74 lakh shares (1.15%) at Rs 5100 per share.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 10.28 lakh shares (1.48%) at Rs 778.1 each, while Rathi Ajay Balkrishna sold 10.28 lakh shares (1.48%) at Rs 778.1 each.

Suzlon Energy said Marc Desaedeleer resigned from the post of Independent Director.

Adani Ports and SEZ recorded a 7% growth on-year in cargo handled to cross the onem million-tonne mark last fiscal.

Wardwizard Innovations And Mobility received an order worth $1.29 billion from Beulah International for EVs.

Dr Reddys Laboratories said the USFDA has completed a GMP inspection at the API manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and issued Form 483 with four observations.

Jubilant Pharmova said the USFDA completed an audit of a contract manufacturing tacility in Washington and issued three observations.

Borosil Renewables' board approved raising up to Rs 450 crore via the rights issue of shares.

Artson Engineering received a Rs 126 crore order for engineering and construction at Guwahati International Airport.

Gland Pharma appointed Srinivas Sadu as Executive Chairman and CEO of the company.

Rail Vikas Nigam's JV with KRDCL received a project worth Rs 156 crore from Southern Railway for "Provision of Automatic Signalling on Ernakulam Thiruvananthapuram Division in Southern Railway.

Raymond's real estate division has been selected Preferred developer tor redevelopment of Mumbai residential area. The project has an estimated revenue potential of more than 2,000 crore.

Inox Wind incorporated four wholly owned subsidiaries.

UCO Bank will hike MCLR on 3-month and 1-year tenures by 5 bps effective June 10.

IDBI Bank received income tax order determining Rs 2,701.6 crore refund for AY 2016-17. The bank is in the process of evaluating the implications of tax order on financial statements.

Apeejay surrendra Park Hotels has expanded its geographical presence in Uttarakhand by building new hotel in the brand name 'The Park'.

Medplus Health's arm received 4 license suspension orders for stores at various locations in Karnataka.

CESC's step-down arm incorporated wholly owned subsidiary HRP Green Power.

KPI Green Energy's subsidiary Sun Drops Energia, approved a private placement of 1 0,66,098 equity shares to chairman and managing director Faruk G. Patel, representing 16.62% of the expanded paid-up share capital. Post-completion, Sun Drops will be a subsidiary representing 83.38% of the expanded paid-up share capital.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, SAIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.