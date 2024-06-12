Business Standard
Stock alert: Wardwizard Innovations, Dollar Industries, TVS Supply Chain, HCL Tech

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Infra, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility: Promoter Wardwizard Solutions India sold 42.12 lakh shares (1.61%) at Rs 72.51 each via bulk deal on Tuesday.
Dollar Industries recorded the highest-ever revenue in 2023-24. To open 50 exclusive brand outlets across South India by 2027. Aim for 50% saIes growth in South India in 2024-25.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions received a five-year contract with Daimler Truck AG for integrated supply chain solutions services in Singapore.
Wipro introduced the Lab45 AI Platform, designed to increase efficiencies and transform business functions.
HCL Technologies signed a $278 million deal with Germanys largest cooperative primary bank, apoBank for 7.5 years.
TCS launched a new IoT engineering lab in Ohio for manufacturing, energy, and consumer solutions.
B.L. Kashyap and Sons secured two new orders aggregating to about Rs 1,021 crore. These include a construction order worth Rs 924 crore from DLF City and a civil construction order worth Rs 97 crore from Sattva Homes. The total order book as of date stands at Rs 3,545 crore.
Cipla said Patna Tax Office rules against the company on input tax credit. The company is to appeal to a higher authority on the input tax credit ruling.
Castrol India appointed Kedar Lele as MD for 5 years, effective November 1st.
LTlMindtree announced the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabias capital, Riyadh, as part of the expansion in KSA and the Middle East.
Patanjali Foods has clarified that the board has evaluated the initial proposal by Patanjali Ayurved for the sale of non-food businesses on April 26th. A committee comprising an independent director, CEO and CFO is in the process of evaluating the proposal.
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

