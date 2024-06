Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Authum Investment & Infrastructure has approved redemption of 17,70,000 7% Non-Cumulative Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of face value Rs. 10/- (earlier issued at Rs. 50/- each including a premium of Rs. 40/ each) at a price of Rs. 65/- each including a premium of Rs. 55/- each aggregating Rs. 11,50,50,000/-.