Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Castro India announces change in Managing Director

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
With effect from 01 November 2024
Castro India announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as an Additional Director and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2024, for a period of 5 years. He replaces Sandeep Sangwan who will relinquish his office as Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 31 October 2024 to pursue another role within bp.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon