Board of Castrol India approves change in directorate

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 11 June 2024
The Board of Castrol India at its meeting held on 11 June 2024 has approved the appointment of Satyavati Berera as Additional Director of the company with effect from 01 October 2024. The Board has accepted the cessation of Nicola Buck as Nominee Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 11 June 2024 following her movement to another role within bp.
