Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strategy and HCL Technologies announce strategic partnership

Strategy and HCL Technologies announce strategic partnership

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the world's independent (formerly publicly traded enterprise analytics company MicroStrategy), and HCL Technologies (HCLTech), a leading global technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the global adoption and deployment of Strategy Mosaic, Strategy's AI-powered Universal Semantic Layer, for global enterprise clients.

As part of the collaboration, Strategy has named HCLTech a preferred enterprise solution and professional services partner. HCLTech will leverage its extensive consulting services and AI intrinsic technology expertise alongside Strategy's engineering team to offer global clients a comprehensive suite of solutions to integrate Strategy Mosaic into complex, multicloud environments at scale. This collaboration will bring together the professional services teams of HCLTech and Strategy's engineering team to address the most demanding data environments through seamless and scalable delivery of Strategy Mosaic.

 

HCLTech has consistently proven its technical thought leadership, reliability and flexibility, alongside an unwavering commitment to client success. We're looking forward to this strategic partnership, which is key to ensuring Strategy Mosaic can be rolled out seamlessly across the world's largest, most complex organizations," said Ponna Arumugam, Chief Technology Officer, Strategy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MosChip Technologies partners with EMASS

MosChip Technologies partners with EMASS

Aditya Birla Capital incorporates WoS - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC)

Aditya Birla Capital incorporates WoS - Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC International (IFSC)

Smartworks Coworking Spaces leases 1.68 lakh sq. ft in Kolkata

Smartworks Coworking Spaces leases 1.68 lakh sq. ft in Kolkata

Zuari Agro gets allotted 6.54 cr equity shares of Paradeep Phosphates

Zuari Agro gets allotted 6.54 cr equity shares of Paradeep Phosphates

Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon