Strategy and HCL Technologies announce strategic partnership

Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR), the world's independent (formerly publicly traded enterprise analytics company MicroStrategy), and HCL Technologies (HCLTech), a leading global technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the global adoption and deployment of Strategy Mosaic, Strategy's AI-powered Universal Semantic Layer, for global enterprise clients.
As part of the collaboration, Strategy has named HCLTech a preferred enterprise solution and professional services partner. HCLTech will leverage its extensive consulting services and AI intrinsic technology expertise alongside Strategy's engineering team to offer global clients a comprehensive suite of solutions to integrate Strategy Mosaic into complex, multicloud environments at scale. This collaboration will bring together the professional services teams of HCLTech and Strategy's engineering team to address the most demanding data environments through seamless and scalable delivery of Strategy Mosaic.
HCLTech has consistently proven its technical thought leadership, reliability and flexibility, alongside an unwavering commitment to client success. We're looking forward to this strategic partnership, which is key to ensuring Strategy Mosaic can be rolled out seamlessly across the world's largest, most complex organizations," said Ponna Arumugam, Chief Technology Officer, Strategy.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content