Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

With effect from 04 April 2025Grasim Industries announced the superannuation of Anil Rustogi as Chief Financial Officer - Cellulosic Fibres Business effective 3 April 2026.
The company Approved the change in role of Ashok Machher from Chief Financial Officer - Textiles Business to Chief Financial Officer - Cellulosic Fibres Business, effective 4 April 2026. Ashok Machher shall continue to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company.
