Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

Grasim Industries announces change in senior management

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

With effect from 04 April 2025

Grasim Industries announced the superannuation of Anil Rustogi as Chief Financial Officer - Cellulosic Fibres Business effective 3 April 2026.

The company Approved the change in role of Ashok Machher from Chief Financial Officer - Textiles Business to Chief Financial Officer - Cellulosic Fibres Business, effective 4 April 2026. Ashok Machher shall continue to be a Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers from lifetime lows; ends a tad above 90/$ mark

INR recovers from lifetime lows; ends a tad above 90/$ mark

Meesho IPO subscribed 7.97 times

Meesho IPO subscribed 7.97 times

Asian stocks subdued; Japan shares surge offsetting China weakness

Asian stocks subdued; Japan shares surge offsetting China weakness

Market snaps four-day slide, Nifty regains 26,000 on IT-led strength

Market snaps four-day slide, Nifty regains 26,000 on IT-led strength

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon