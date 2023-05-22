close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to ease a rule that will make fund managers breathe a little easier

Abhishek KumarSamie Modak
markets
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 6:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fund managers may get their smartphones back
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to ease a rule that will make fund managers breathe a little easier. In a consultation paper, Sebi said it may allow asset management companies (AMCs) to relax the present practice of recording all communications by fund managers and barring access to personal mobile phones during market hours. The lack of access to phones has been a major pain point for fund managers, given that their usage goes beyond calling — from making financial transactions to conducting numerous day-to-day affairs. Many AMCs may refuse to relax the provision to stay on the safe side.
A bitter pill for Gland Pharma: Locked at 20% lower circuit
Or

Also Read

Fosun's sale of Gland Pharma to become India's biggest pharma deal: Report

Gland Pharma to acquire French firm Cenexi Group for Rs 1,000 crore

Gland Pharma stock seen underperforming after acquiring France's Cenexi

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Topics : Capital markets Gland Pharma Mid cap small cap financial stocks Street Signs

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi proposes measures to contain price volatility on shares in derivative

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read
Premium

Statsguru: Six charts explain LIC's stock listing pains amid headwinds

Chart
2 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

Market regulator proposes halving IPO listing time on stock exchanges

Sebi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Six short-sellers in Adani stocks under ED, Sebi lens for insider trading

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read
Premium

Rs 2,000 note: Hawala rate at Rs 91 for $; exchange for gold at Rs 70K

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Centre likely to push ECGC IPO to next year amid global uncertainties

IPO
2 min read

Mcap of top valued firms erodes by Rs 70,487 cr; RIL, TCS biggest laggards

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read

Q4 results, FII trading activity to guide markets this week: Analysts

Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon