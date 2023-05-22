Street Signs: A bitter pill for Gland Pharma, Small-cap stock's F&O & more

In this section

First Published: May 22 2023 | 6:10 AM IST

Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India plans to ease a rule that will make fund managers breathe a little easier. In a consultation paper, Sebi said it may allow asset management companies (AMCs) to relax the present practice of recording all communications by fund managers and barring access to personal mobile phones during market hours. The lack of access to phones has been a major pain point for fund managers, given that their usage goes beyond calling — from making financial transactions to conducting numerous day-to-day affairs. Many AMCs may refuse to relax the provision to stay on the safe side.

