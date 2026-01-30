Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 129.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 129.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 1194.65 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 129.80% to Rs 202.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 1194.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1153.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1194.651153.67 4 OPM %19.7518.23 -PBDT299.40164.70 82 PBT248.78116.28 114 NP202.1187.95 130

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

