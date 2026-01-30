Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 129.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.55% to Rs 1194.65 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 129.80% to Rs 202.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.55% to Rs 1194.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1153.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1194.651153.6719.7518.23299.40164.70248.78116.28202.1187.95

