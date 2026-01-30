Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Lacosamide Oral Solution
Indoco Remedies announced final approval of the Company's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lacosamide Oral Solution USP, 10 mg/mL, to market, a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vimpat Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, of UCB, Inc. (UCB), from USFDA.
Lacosamide Oral Solution USP, 10 mg/mL, is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vimpat Oral Solution, 10 mg/mL, of UCB, Inc. (UCB).
Lacosamide Oral Solution USP, will be manufactured by Indoco Remedies, at their manufacturing facility located at L-14, Verna Industrial Area, Verna, Goa - 403722 in India.
Lacosamide Oral solution is used to treat partial onset seizures and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in adults and children with epilepsy who are at least 4 years old.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:32 PM IST