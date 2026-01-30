NATCO Pharma Asia acquires 49% stake in PT NATCO Lotus Farma
NATCO Pharma Asia, a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of Natco Pharma (NATCO) incorporated in Singapore, has acquired 49% of shareholding in PT NATCO Lotus Farma from PT Lotus Farma Indonesia.
NATCO already owns 51% of PT NATCO Lotus Farma. Post this acquisition, NATCO along with its WOS wholly-owns 100% of PT NATCO Lotus Farma.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:32 PM IST