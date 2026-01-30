Friday, January 30, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NATCO Pharma Asia acquires 49% stake in PT NATCO Lotus Farma

NATCO Pharma Asia acquires 49% stake in PT NATCO Lotus Farma

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 1:32 PM IST
NATCO Pharma Asia, a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) of Natco Pharma (NATCO) incorporated in Singapore, has acquired 49% of shareholding in PT NATCO Lotus Farma from PT Lotus Farma Indonesia.

NATCO already owns 51% of PT NATCO Lotus Farma. Post this acquisition, NATCO along with its WOS wholly-owns 100% of PT NATCO Lotus Farma.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

