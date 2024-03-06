Subex inks deal with leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia

To deploy its state-of-the-art Business Assurance and Fraud Management solutions on HyperSense

The operator aims to be a future-fit, leading telecom tech company at the forefront of digitalization in the region, and the partnership with Subex will help move them closer to that vision. They aim to leverage partnerships with cutting-edge technology vendors to deliver high-quality connectivity and enterprise solutions in the era of 5G, AI, and IoT.

Subex has won a deal with a leading telecom operator in Southeast Asia. This deal involves the deployment of Subex's state-of-the-art Business Assurance and Fraud Management solutions on HyperSense. This significant development continues the over two-decade-long alliance between Subex and the operator, building on the successful implementation of ROC Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management systems.