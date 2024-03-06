On 06 March 2024

This strategic decision spotlights GMDC's commitment to the early operationalization of the mine, highlighting its pivotal role in enhancing the Odisha's industrial prosperity and also contributing towards Gujarat's energy security. After approval of the Board, GMDC shall move towards the opening of the coal mine with a PRC of 15 million tonnes per annum in Odisha. With this, a significant mineable reserve of 468 million tonnes in Baitarni-West would become one of the top 20 coal producing mines in the country in terms of annual production capacity, notably contributing towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

GMDC's focused approach towards the operationalization of the mine is evident with its plan for land acquisition and R&R activities in the concerned area. This comprehensive Land and R&R plan showcases company's in-depth understanding of the socio-economic dynamics of the affected areas, aiming to deliver equitable benefits from the project to the local communities. The plan for the land acquisition comprises of govt. and private land with approximate area of 154.3 Ha and 199.86 Ha respectively. The R&R plan is being designed for 1500 nos. of affected families in the area. Key components of the Land and R&R plan are its robust compensation and employment framework, designed to support the long-term financial stability of affected families & landowners.

The Board of Directors of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) have approved the Land and Resettlement & Rehabilitation (R&R) plan for its highest peak rated capacity (PRC) and one of India's largest coal mines - Baitarni-West in Odisha. Coal as a critical energy source remains a significant part of India's energy mix, the emphasis on a comprehensive Land and R&R plan indicates a balanced approach towards industrial development and ensuring energy security.