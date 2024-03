Powered by Capital Market - Live News

MIC Electronics has received Letter of Acceptance from Mysuru Division of South - Western Railway Zone for enhancement of passenger amenities in connection with provision of integrated passenger information system at HVR PF-3, BYD-1 and 2 and KBPR PF-1" of Mysuru Division. The aggregate value of the said Work-Order is Rs. 1.76 crore.