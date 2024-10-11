Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's industrial production contracts 0.1% in August

India's industrial production contracts 0.1% in August

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

India's industrial production contracted 0.1 per cent in August, mainly due to poor showing by the mining and power generation sectors, according to official data released on Friday. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 10.9 per cent in August 2023. The three major components of IIP, including mining, manufacturing and electricity, witnessed a contraction of 4.2 per cent, growth of 1 per cent and contraction of 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bloomberg reports

Russian exporters fear liquidity crunch as payments stall on sanctions risk

Effigy, Ravana, Dussehra

Dussehra 2024: Top 5 places in Delhi to watch Ravan Dahan this year

IND vs BAN 3rd T20I playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Playing 11, live time, head-to-head, streaming

Noel N Tata

Noel Tata elected chairman of Tata Trusts after Ratan Tata's passing

Industry, economy, jobs, iron and steel

Industrial output contracts 0.1% in August on weak mining, power output

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon