Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company to acquire 55% stake in Tiller Therapeutics

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company to acquire 55% stake in Tiller Therapeutics

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced the signing of a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), through the office of OTMA, and Tiller Therapeutics Inc. (Tiller) to license SPARC's rights in the joint intellectual property (IP) held between SPARC and UCSF for pre-clinical oncology asset along with associated IP. The LOI outlines the key terms of license and rights for development and commercialization by Tiller.

Under the terms of the LOI, SPARC will receive 55% equity stake in Tiller upon execution of LOI. The equity will vest in two tranches; 45% equity will vest upon execution of license agreement and the remaining 10% equity will vest at the earlier of achievement of certain milestones by Tiller or within 6 months of execution of license agreement. Other terms of the license will be outlined in the license agreement.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India china

LIVE news: India, China set to hold special representatives' meeting on Dec 18

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 350 pts to 81,400; Nifty at 24,550; RIL, Airtel, Nestle drag

India vs Australia live score updates 3rd Test day 4

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 4: Jadeja-Nitish continue after rain delay

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Gravita India gains 6% after launching QIP; check floor price, issue size

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Which newly listed stocks may see changes in Amfi stock reclassification?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon