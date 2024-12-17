Kalpataru Projects International allots 83.26 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Kalpataru Projects International has allotted 83,26,394 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,201 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,199 per equity share), which includes a discount of Rs 13.98 per equity share (1.15% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price, aggregating to Rs 999.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP Issue.
