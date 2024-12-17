Business Standard
Kalpataru Projects International allots 83.26 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects International has allotted 83,26,394 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 1,201 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,199 per equity share), which includes a discount of Rs 13.98 per equity share (1.15% of the floor price, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) to the floor price, aggregating to Rs 999.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP Issue.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

