Sun Pharma features in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Sun Pharma has qualified in the Top 5% of pharmaceutical companies assessed by S&P globally for this Yearbook.

Within respective industries, this Yearbook aims to distinguish those companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. This recognition attests to Sun Pharma's commitment to incorporate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through focused initiatives across its businesses.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Arvind SmartSpaces launches Rs 600 cr residential plotted development project in Ahmedabad

Pound currency speculators further reduce net short position

Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

India's textile recycling market projected to reach USD 400 million in the coming years

Indices trade near flat line; media shares slip for 2nd day

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

