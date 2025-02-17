Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

Euro currency speculators continue to stay net short

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market continue to stay net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 64425 contracts in the data reported through February 11, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 5811 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

