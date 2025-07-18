Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 46.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.46% to Rs 188.32 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty rose 46.75% to Rs 33.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.46% to Rs 188.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 316.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales188.32316.28 -40 OPM %25.359.92 -PBDT46.0933.19 39 PBT42.6529.82 43 NP33.4322.78 47
