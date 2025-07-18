Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Wipro, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Tata Comm, Jio Financial Services

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Angel One, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 July 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indian Overseas Bank, L&T Finance, Mastek, Bandhan Bank, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Aarti Drugs, Atul, Hatsun Agro Product will announce their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipros consolidated net profit declined 6.7% to Rs 3,330.4 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 3,569.6 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased 1.64% to Rs 22,134.6 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 22,504.2 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

 

Axis Bank reported a 3.79% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 5,806.14 crore on 6.91% increase in total income to Rs 38,321.57 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit jumped 11.13% to Rs 1254.10 crore on 0.71% increase in net sales to Rs 9840.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Indian Hotels reported a 19.3% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 296.37 crore on 31.7% increase in net sales to Rs 2,041.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit increased 3.8% to Rs 324.66 crore on 41.6% jump in total income to Rs 679.48 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

CEAT reported a 27.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 112.45 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 154.16 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 10.5% YoY to Rs 3,529.41 crore in Q1 FY26.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energys consolidated net profit surged 663% to Rs 31.97 crore on 92.5% jump in net sales to Rs 1,761.63 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declined 42.9% to Rs 189.98 crore despite 6.6% increase in net sales to Rs 5,959.85 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shoppers Stops consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 15.74 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 22.72 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales jumped 8.6% YoY to Rs 1161.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

360 One WAMs consolidated net profit jumped 16.8% to Rs 284.67 crore on 4.8% increase in net sales to Rs 980.04 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

