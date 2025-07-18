Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 19.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 31.66% to Rs 2041.08 crore

Net profit of Indian Hotels Co rose 19.32% to Rs 296.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 248.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.66% to Rs 2041.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1550.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2041.081550.23 32 OPM %28.2229.00 -PBDT582.57445.78 31 PBT439.82328.49 34 NP296.37248.39 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

