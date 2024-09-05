Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.94%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 4.47% over last one month compared to 5.76% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.93% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 1.94% today to trade at Rs 579.65. The BSE Realty index is up 0.65% to quote at 8269.34. The index is up 5.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd increased 1.6% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 0.51% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 81.03 % over last one year compared to the 25.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.