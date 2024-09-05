Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.94%

Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 4.47% over last one month compared to 5.76% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.93% rise in the SENSEX
Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 1.94% today to trade at Rs 579.65. The BSE Realty index is up 0.65% to quote at 8269.34. The index is up 5.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd increased 1.6% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 0.51% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 81.03 % over last one year compared to the 25.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Sunteck Realty Ltd has added 4.47% over last one month compared to 5.76% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.93% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 421 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26289 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 698.35 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 361.65 on 05 Sep 2023.
