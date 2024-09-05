Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 295.79 points or 0.68% at 43736.88 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 9.85%), Innova Captab Ltd (up 7.75%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 5.6%),Hikal Ltd (up 5.11%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 4.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 4.24%), Syngene International Ltd (up 3.63%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.54%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.38%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.16%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 1.84%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.17%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 1.01%) turned lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 438.66 or 0.78% at 56647.05.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.14 points or 0.44% at 16816.93.
The Nifty 50 index was up 19.4 points or 0.08% at 25218.1.

More From This Section

Fortune Foods standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Fortune Foods standalone net profit declines 46.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

RateGain partners with Africa's premier airline - TAAG Angola Airlines

RateGain partners with Africa's premier airline - TAAG Angola Airlines

Allied Blenders & Distillers announce new business venture with actor Ranveer Singh

Allied Blenders & Distillers announce new business venture with actor Ranveer Singh

Godrej Properties to raise 65 crore via NCDs

Godrej Properties to raise 65 crore via NCDs

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.65 points or 0.03% at 82381.29.
On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 691 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee to draw support from bets of large Fed rate cut, strong RBI stance

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM Kejriwal's pleas against arrest by CBI today

Britannia Industries

Britannia in talks to acquire Kishlay Foods to expand presence in Northeast

Infrastructure, Infra

ADIA-backed NIIF to seek $4 bn for infrastructure in largest-ever fundraise

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 82,400, Nifty near 25,200; BSE SmallCap hits record high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon