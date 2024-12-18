Business Standard
Sunteck Realty Ltd Surges 0.43%

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Sunteck Realty Ltd has lost 0.82% over last one month compared to 17.83% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.3% rise in the SENSEX

Sunteck Realty Ltd gained 0.43% today to trade at Rs 506.95. The BSE Realty index is up 0.67% to quote at 8769.63. The index is up 17.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd increased 0.3% and Macrotech Developers Ltd added 0.28% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 46.99 % over last one year compared to the 12.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sunteck Realty Ltd has lost 0.82% over last one month compared to 17.83% gain in BSE Realty index and 4.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 244 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12336 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 698.35 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 379.9 on 20 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

