Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Life Sciences IPO subscribed 1.25 times

Sai Life Sciences IPO subscribed 1.25 times

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

The offer received bids for 4.86 crore shares as against 3.88 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Sai Life Sciences received bids for 4,86,23,247 shares as against 3,88,29,848 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 12 December 2024. The issue was subscribed 1.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (11 December 2024) and it will close on Friday (13 December 2023). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 522549 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 27 equity shares.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale of 3,81,16,934 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,092.62 crore by existing shareholders.

 

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 41.82% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 35.24%.

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 720 crore will be used for the repayment/prepayment of all or certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Sai Life Sciences on Tuesday, 10 December 2024 raised Rs 912.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.66 crore shares at Rs 549 each to 63 anchor investors.

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscribed 1.53 times

Vishal Mega Mart IPO subscribed 1.53 times

One MobiKwik Systems IPO subscribed 20.37 times

One MobiKwik Systems IPO subscribed 20.37 times

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO subscribed 1.36 times

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO subscribed 1.36 times

India's gross foreign direct investment inflows hit $1 trillion since April 2000

India's gross foreign direct investment inflows hit $1 trillion since April 2000

Consumer price inflation softens from 14 month high, food prices up 9% on year

Consumer price inflation softens from 14 month high, food prices up 9% on year

Sai Life Sciences is an innovator-focused contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO). It provides end-to-end services across the drug discovery, development, and manufacturing value chain for small-molecule new chemical entities (NCE) to global pharmaceutical innovator companies and biotechnology firms.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.01 crore and net sales of Rs 675.29 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Delhi winters, cold wave

Delhi records coldest December morning in 3 yrs as temp drops to 4.5C

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

LIVE news: RS Chairman Dhankhar's conduct raises serious concerns about impartiality, says Kharge

Parliament, New Parliament

One yr of Parliament security breach: 3 chargesheets, 6 in jail, probe on

Gukesh

Nation celebrates Gukesh's historic win as youngest world chess champion

Donald Trump

Trump rings NYSE opening bell, marks 2nd time as Time's Person of the Year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon