Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 927.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Super Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 927.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Super Spinning Mills rose 927.27% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.581.58 0 OPM %71.5276.58 -PBDT0.950.80 19 PBT0.660.50 32 NP1.130.11 927

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI issues draft amendment directions for Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities

RBI issues draft amendment directions for Advertising, Marketing and Sales of Financial Products and Services by Regulated Entities

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Aye Finance IPO subscribed 97%

Aye Finance IPO subscribed 97%

INR ends on muted note amid choppy equities; Dollar demand from importers

INR ends on muted note amid choppy equities; Dollar demand from importers

Benchmarks end flat; Nifty above 25,950 amid caution before US jobs data

Benchmarks end flat; Nifty above 25,950 amid caution before US jobs data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance