Super Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 927.27% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of Super Spinning Mills rose 927.27% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.581.58 0 OPM %71.5276.58 -PBDT0.950.80 19 PBT0.660.50 32 NP1.130.11 927
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:31 PM IST