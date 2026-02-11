Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Fractal Analytics IPO subscribed 2.66 times

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

The offer received bids for 4.94 crore shares as against 1.85 crore shares on offer.

Fractal Analytics received bids for 4,94,79,840 shares as against 1,85,79,360 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Wednesday (11 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 2.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 9 February 2026 and it will close on 11 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 857 and 900 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The Rs 2,833.9 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11,372,222 equity shares aggregating to Rs 1,023.5 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 20,115,556 equity shares worth Rs 1,810.4 crore at the upper price band of Rs 900.

 

Fractal will utilize Rs 264.9 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to invest in its unit, Fractal USA, for repayment of its borrowings; Rs 57.1 crore for the purchase of laptops; Rs 121.1 crore will be utilized for setting up of new office premises in India; and Rs 355.1 crore for investment in R&D and sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha. The remaining funds will be utilized for general corporate purposes.

Fractal Analytics is an enterprise AI company providing end-to-end artificial intelligence solutions to global enterprises to support data-driven decision-making. With over 25 years of experience, the company operates through Fractal.ai and Fractal Alpha, serving clients across CPG and retail, TMT, healthcare and life sciences, and BFSI, with a customer base that includes several leading global corporations.

Ahead of the IPO of Fractal Analytics on 6 February 2026, the company raised Rs 474.99 crore from anchor investors by allotting 52.77 lakh shares at Rs 900 each to 22 anchor investors.

For the six months ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 70.90 crore and sales of Rs 1,559 crore.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

