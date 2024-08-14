Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 89.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.80% to Rs 61.82 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 89.47% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.80% to Rs 61.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.