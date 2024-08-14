Naga Dhunseri Group consolidated net profit rises 91.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.16% to Rs 8.89 croreNet profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 91.92% to Rs 17.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.16% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.894.99 78 OPM %94.6091.38 -PBDT18.369.50 93 PBT18.249.36 95 NP17.339.03 92
