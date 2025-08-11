Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suprajit Engg slides after Q1 PAT drop 3% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Suprajit Engg slides after Q1 PAT drop 3% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Suprajit Engineering declined 2.80% to Rs 422.50 after the company's standalone net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 49.28 crore on a 3.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 390.01 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 2.1% year on year to Rs 65.46 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. EBITDA stood at Rs 60.5 crore in Q1 FY26, down 6.5% YoY. EBITDA margin declined to 15.5% in Q1 FY26 from 17.2% in Q1 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, the companys consolidated net profit advanced 26.1% to Rs 48.09 crore on a 17.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 862.92 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

Suprajit Engineering is engaged in the business of manufacturing auto components consisting mainly of control cables, speedo cables, auto lamps, and other components for automobiles and caters to both domestic and international markets.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

