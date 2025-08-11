Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PVR Inox Ltd up for third straight session

PVR Inox Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1082.85, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.59% in last one year as compared to a 0.48% slide in NIFTY and a 20.33% slide in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1082.85, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24462.85. The Sensex is at 80168.87, up 0.39%. PVR Inox Ltd has gained around 10.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1635.1, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

