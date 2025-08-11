Monday, August 11, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.07%

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.07%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1224.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.02% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1224.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24462.85. The Sensex is at 80168.87, up 0.39%. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd has dropped around 2.09% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21402.15, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1223.2, up 1.12% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 11.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.02% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 14.67 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

