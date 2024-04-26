Supreme Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 3007.89 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 23.62% to Rs 1069.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 865.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 10134.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9201.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Supreme Industries declined 1.28% to Rs 354.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 359.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 3007.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2598.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3007.892598.3010134.269201.5916.3118.4815.2713.04541.73536.761703.761374.68464.56464.661405.381111.29354.82359.431069.72865.33