Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 13.27 points or 0.49% at 2698.34 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.66%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.18%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.76%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.35%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.2%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.88%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.83%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.82%), ITI Ltd (down 0.6%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.47%).

On the other hand, Avantel Ltd (up 6.18%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.06%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 1.1%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 491.26 or 0.66% at 73848.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.25 points or 0.59% at 22437.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.51 points or 0.34% at 47271.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.17 points or 0.6% at 14061.47.

On BSE,2034 shares were trading in green, 1675 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News