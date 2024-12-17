Business Standard
Supriya Lifescience inaugurates new API production block at Lote Parshuram site

Supriya Lifescience inaugurates new API production block at Lote Parshuram site

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Supriya Lifescience inaugurated its new multipurpose Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) production block, Module E, at the Lote Parshuram site. The facility, developed with an investment of approximately Rs 125 crore, adds a substantial capacity of 335 kiloliters to the company's operations. This expansion boosts its Lote Parshuram capacity by over 55%, increasing it from 597 KLPD to 932 KLPD.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

