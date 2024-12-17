Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets rise notably after five-day losing streak

Australian markets rise notably after five-day losing streak

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Australian markets rose notably to snap a five-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.78 percent to 8,314, with financials leading the surge. The broader All Ordinaries index climbed 0.76 percent to 8,558.60.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ and Westpac rose between 0.7 percent and 1.6 percent. Lower oil prices weighed on the energy sector, with Woodside Energy falling 1 percent and Santos losing 0.6 percent. Karoon Energy plummeted 9.7 percent after trimming its production guidance.

Investors shrugged off the results of a private survey that showed Australian consumer sentiment fell in December.

Australia's consumer confidence weakened at the end of the year with renewed concerns about the economic outlook, survey data from Westpac showed on Tuesday.

 

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute consumer confidence index fell to 92.8 in December from 94.6 in November.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

NBFC player Aye Finance files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,450 cr IPO

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

India's gold imports poise for slowdown in Dec after record Nov purchase

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill introduced in LS amid fierce opposition

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash Highlights: Sensex sinks 1064pts, Nifty ends near 24,300; Auto, banks, metals dip

Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Politics in 2024: Lotus blooms in North; South witnesses a 'son' rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon