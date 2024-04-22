Business Standard
Suraj Estate Developers bags redevelopment project in Mahim, Mumbai

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
With GDV of Rs 120 cr
Suraj Estate Developershas acquired freehold plot of land admeasuring ~ 1,073.42 square meters situated off Lady Jamshedji Road, Mahim (West), Mumbai for a total consideration of Rs. 33.10crore.
The project is a redevelopment project which entails redevelopment of 7 tenants/occupants who have vacated their respective premises and the plot is rendered vacant. After deducting the FSI required for rehabilitating the said tenants / occupants of the property and surplus area to be handed over to MHADA, the estimated balance carpet area available for sale is about 2,787 square meters (30,000 sq. ft.) with a GDV of Rs. 120 crore.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

