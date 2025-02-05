Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Vivanta Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 69.35% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net profit of Vivanta Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 69.35% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.0910.08 -69 OPM %5.833.47 -PBDT0.150.34 -56 PBT0.040.28 -86 NP0.040.28 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 15.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Torrent Power consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Industrial Investment Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi election 2025 LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon