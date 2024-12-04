Suzlon and Jindal Renewables expand partnership with additional 302.4 MW wind energy project

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers now account for 56% of Suzlons total order book, which stands at a record 5.4 GWSuzlons highest\ever order book to date.
Under the strategic agreement, Suzlon will supply 96 state\of\the\art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.
The energy generated will be utilised for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition.
