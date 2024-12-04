Business Standard
Suzlon and Jindal Renewables expand partnership with additional 302.4 MW wind energy project

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Suzlon and JSP Green Wind 1, a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables, have expanded their partnership with an additional 302.4 MW wind power project in the Koppal region of Karnataka, aimed at accelerating Indias green steel production. This second order brings the total capacity from Jindal Renewables to 702.4 MW, making it Suzlon's largest\ever commercial and industrial (C&I) order from a single customer. Last month, Suzlon secured a 400 MW captive wind power project with Jindal Renewables in the same region, highlighting the strategic collaboration between the two companies.

Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers now account for 56% of Suzlons total order book, which stands at a record 5.4 GWSuzlons highest\ever order book to date.

 

Under the strategic agreement, Suzlon will supply 96 state\of\the\art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at a 3.15 MW capacity.

The energy generated will be utilised for captive consumption in steel plants located in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enhancing their operational sustainability and contributing to India's green energy transition.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

