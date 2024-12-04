Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty scales above 24,500; PSU bank shares advance

Nifty scales above 24,500; PSU bank shares advance

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,500 level. PSU bank shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 244.06 points or 0.30% to 81,089.81. The Nifty 50 index added 61.70 points or 0.25% to 24,518.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.33% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.43%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,332 shares rose and 1,269 shares fell. A total of 165 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.16% to 7,058.15. The index rallied 3.79% in two consecutive trading sessions.

UCO Bank (up 4.01%), Bank of India (up 3.32%), Central Bank of India (up 3.16%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.14%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 2.90%), Indian Bank (up 2.34%), Canara Bank (up 1.41%), Union Bank of India (up 1.25%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.07%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.65%) advanced.

More From This Section

Defence Acquisition Council approves capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 cr

Defence Acquisition Council approves capital acquisition proposals worth Rs 21,772 cr

RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

Financials shares gain

Financials shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Stocks in Spotlight:

L&T Technology Services added 0.30%. The company said that it has been selected by a leading global network solutions firm to provide product integration services in North America.

Kaynes Technology India shed 0.40%. The companys subsidiary, Keynes Singapore has acquired a 54% stake in Austria-based Sensonic, which is a provider of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) solutions to monitor railway infrastructure.

Epack Durable slipped 1.99%. The company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary EPACK Manufacturing Technologies. It has inform that Senior Intelligence Officer and Inspectors of Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Jaipur, had initiated a search on 02 December 2024 at the Manufacturing facility situated at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

station, Indian Railway, railway station

RVNL gains 3% after bagging Rs 18-crore order from East Central Railway

Varun Alagh

Honasa Consumer stock hits 10% upper circuit after co-founder ups stake

Sukhbir Badal at Golden temple

LIVE news: Man fires at SAD Leader Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, nabbed

PMI

India's service PMI dips slightly, but hiring touches fastest pace since 2005

Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa rallies 27% in 2 days on buzz of lower GST on insurance premiums

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon